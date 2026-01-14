Belgian man seriously injured after fall from hotel in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A foreign man was seriously injured after falling from a hotel in Pattaya early Tuesday morning (Jan 13), with police saying the circumstances remain under investigation.

Pattaya City Police were notified at 2:36 a.m. of a person who had fallen from a height at a hotel in Soi Buakhao.

The injured man was identified as a 63-year-old Belgian national who fell from a room on the seventh floor. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before urgently transporting him to hospital in critical condition.







Police said there were no signs of assault or a struggle in the hotel room, and no property was reported missing. Officers documented the scene for evidence.

A witness, a 24-year-old man who was nearby at the time, told police he heard a loud noise and went to investigate, finding the injured foreigner lying outside the building and calling for help before authorities were alerted.

Investigators said the exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to establish how the fall occurred.



































