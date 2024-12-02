Street vendors overcrowding Pattaya beach during festivals sparks fairness concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reporters have captured the bustling atmosphere at Pattaya’s annual International Fireworks Festival 2024. The event drew large crowds of tourists, turning the beach and surrounding streets into vibrant gathering points. Authorities closed certain roads to ensure pedestrians could enjoy the festival safely, with the main fireworks display set to begin at 7:00 PM.

However, an unexpected issue arose near Soi 11 along the beach. Unauthorized street vendors set up stalls and parked vehicles in restricted zones, claiming to have received special permission to operate. This move sparked frustration, especially among registered vendors who had respected the official lottery system for designated spots but were unable to secure a place.

Despite the clear violation of rules, no action has been taken by officials to address the situation. This lack of enforcement has led to concerns about fairness and effective management during high-profile events in the city.























































