From bustling festival grounds to spotless shores – Pattaya shines bright every morning

By Pattaya Mail
Behind every great event lies the dedication of the ‘Orange Knights’.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s beach cleanup team worked tirelessly through the night to clear waste and restore the beachfront to its natural beauty following a bustling festival, Dec 1. Thanks to the dedication of the Natural Resources and Environment Department and sanitation workers, the area now looks as if no event had taken place.

Local authorities and residents extended their gratitude to the hardworking crew, often referred to as the “Orange Knights,” for their swift and efficient efforts.

As the city prepares for more events on December 6-7 (Jazz Festival), the cleanup team’s commitment ensures Pattaya remains a welcoming destination for tourists each morning. Their efforts are a testament to the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Pattaya pristine and vibrant.



Thanks to our incredible cleanup crew for restoring Pattaya Beach to its pristine state overnight, ready to welcome visitors once again.




















