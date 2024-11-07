Infant’s body found abandoned in trash bin at Sriracha condominium

By Pattaya Mail
The body of a 5-6 month old infant was found abandoned in a trash bin near a condominium in Bo Win, Sriracha. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident.

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Authorities in Sriracha, Chonburi, were called to investigate a disturbing discovery at a condominium in the Bo Win area, November 6. A worker at the condominium’s waste disposal site found the body of a 5-6 month old infant discarded in a black trash bag. The child’s body was wrapped in blue and white cloth, and the umbilical cord was still attached.




The worker, who was sorting through the trash, noticed the small feet and head of the child when they opened the bag. Realizing that it was an infant, the worker immediately called for assistance.

Initial investigations suggest that the infant had been dead for at least 10 hours before being discovered. The authorities have launched an investigation to determine who abandoned the child and are conducting further forensic examinations to confirm the infant’s identity.

The case has left the local community shaken, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.
















