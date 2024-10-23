Two local roads in East Pattaya to be connected after 15 years of budget delays

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy President of the Nong Pla Lai Sub-district Council, Ms. Supat Saengsuwan, led a team to inspect Nong Ket Yai 3 Road in east Pattaya on October 22 to assess and measure the remaining portion of the road, which has yet to be connected to Nong Ket Yai 7 Road due to budget constraints from 15 years ago.

The team, including engineers from the sub-district’s public works department, measured the road to be 5 meters wide and 1,200 meters long. Ms. Supat confirmed that the road will be included in the 2025 development plan, with plans to construct a reinforced concrete road to improve accessibility for local residents, providing a convenient shortcut once completed. The project will undergo further planning, including budget allocation and hiring of a construction company to carry out the work.







































