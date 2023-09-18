Stranded green sea turtle prompts concern for marine life

Pattaya, Thailand – The disaster prevention and relief team of Sri Racha Municipality responded swiftly to an urgent call on Sept 16, reporting a stranded green sea turtle along the coastline near Soi Luangcham in Sri Racha District.

Local residents, awakening to the sight of a stranded turtle early in the morning were unsure whether the turtle was injured or unwell and in need of assistance, so they alerted members of the Sri Racha Municipality’s disaster prevention and relief team, who went to investigate the situation and provide the necessary support.







The green sea turtle weighing nearly 20 kilograms was estimated to be 10 years old. Encouragingly, the turtle displayed signs of life, offering a glimmer of hope for its recovery. However, the presence of algal blooms in the nearby coastal areas of Sri Racha, Bang Phra, and Bang Saen, which have persisted for about a week, raised concerns about the turtle’s condition. Algal blooms are characterized by green-colored seawater and can have detrimental effects on marine life.

Given the uncertainty regarding the turtle’s condition and the potential link to the algal blooms, a decision was made to transport the turtle to the Sri Racha Marine Research Center for further observation and care. There is hope that this green sea turtle will recover and will be returned to its natural habitat as soon as possible.

















