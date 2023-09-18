Disgruntled ex-employees brutally assault lounge manager on Walking Street

Pattaya, Thailand – A bar manager was brutally assaulted on the night of Sept 14 in front of his lounge in South Pattaya. The brutal assault, which was captured on video, involved four to five individuals who used chairs, wooden objects, and bottles to attack Vishal Thakur, the 28-year-old manager of the Nung Chill Lounge on Walking Street.







Ms. Nid Taedee, aged 29, told police that two days prior to the incident, Thakur had made the difficult decision to terminate the employment of three Myanmar nationals working at the venue. In response to their dismissal and discontent with the decision, the aggrieved employees rallied their compatriots and subsequently launched the violent attack on the manager.







After the assault, the assailants hastily fled the scene. Police arrived to investigate and discovered clear evidence of a struggle, including bloodstains outside the establishment. Detectives from the Pattaya City Police Station initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this act of violence.













