Stranded dolphin prompts urgent rescue efforts off Sattahip coast

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A sea rescue team mobilized to investigate the waters near Koh Phra Island, adjacent to the pier of the Sattahip Naval Base, early morning on April 24 after residents reported spotting a stranded dolphin close to shore. The mammal, approximately 1.8 meters in length, appeared to have strayed from its pod and displayed signs of injury, sparking fears for its survival if not promptly assisted. Heightened anxiety was fuelled by the frequent passage of military and local fishing vessels through the area, potentially posing a threat to the distressed marine mammal.







Pichit Kleakuthan, head of the rescue team, disclosed that naval personnel on duty within the Sattahip Naval Base had observed the dolphin’s prolonged presence above water, indicating distress. Rescue inflatable boats were dispatched to assess the situation and provide immediate aid. However, the dolphin exhibited signs of fear upon approaching humans or boats, evading capture by diving underwater.

Wuthipong Wongin, Director of Marine Resource Conservation Division 2 at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, confirmed that conservation officials, along with a veterinary team from the Eastern Gulf of Thailand Research and Development Center, were mobilized to conduct further assessments. Plans for rescue and treatment will be enacted promptly if the dolphin is found to be injured or unwell.







Initial photo assessments suggest that the dolphin may belong to the rough-toothed whale family. Coordinated efforts between naval personnel and local fishermen have been initiated to monitor the distressed marine mammal. As the dolphin remains actively swimming within the monitored area, continued vigilance and prompt response are warranted to ensure its well-being.





































