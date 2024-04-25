Mystical Naga tree bestows fortune on east Pattaya devotees

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a quiet corner of Soi Khao Talo, Tum Yum Work Shop Restaurant has become an unexpected attraction after the discovery of a bizarre phenomenon: a banana tree bearing a striking resemblance to the mythical Naga serpent.







Owned by Ekachai Booncharoen, a firm believer in Naga mythology, Tum Yum Work Shop is renowned for its Northeastern Thai cuisine and diverse array of salads. However, it is the mystical encounter within the shop’s backyard that has piqued the interest of locals and visitors alike.

Upon hearing of this extraordinary occurrence, our news team embarked on a journey to witness the spectacle firsthand. Nestled in the serene surroundings of Soi Khao Ta Lo in east Pattaya, we were greeted by two grand Naga sculptures standing sentinel in the heart of the eatery.

Accompanied by Ekachai, we ventured to the rear of the shop, where an ordinary banana tree stood. However, amidst the lush foliage, a banana cluster had emerged from the trunk, bearing an astonishing resemblance to the features of the revered Naga serpent.







According to Ekachai, the discovery was made upon his return from a spiritual pilgrimage in Ubon Ratchathani Province. To him and his devout wife, the sighting was a divine sign, symbolizing fortune bestowed upon them by the Naga. This belief is reinforced by the blessings and successes experienced by patrons of the shop since the installation of the Naga sculptures.

Over the past ten months, Tum Yum Work Shop has become a sanctuary for believers seeking divine intervention. Many pay homage to the mystical banana tree, offering prayers and seeking blessings. Some attribute their lottery winnings to the benevolent presence of the Naga, affirming their unwavering faith in its mystical powers.





































