Stoned foreigner steals taxi before crashing into lamp post in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early in the morning on September 12, an unidentified foreign national caused a dramatic accident at the intersection of Thappraya Road and Jomtien Second Road. The crash involved a yellow-blue taxi, which was severely damaged after smashing into a lamp post.







At the scene, officers were shocked to find the driver, a foreign man estimated to be about 30 years old, heavily intoxicated and disoriented. He was wearing only boxer shorts and admitted to having smoked cannabis before the incident. He sustained minor scrapes and bruises from the crash.

The taxi driver, Sarayut Panprasong, 37, explained that he had left the vehicle running while he briefly stopped at a convenience store. During his absence, the foreign man jumped into the cab and drove off, only to crash into the lamp post shortly thereafter.

The accident occurred near a traffic police checkpoint set up for breathalyser tests, allowing officers to quickly apprehend the suspect. The foreign man was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station and will remain there until sober. Following this, authorities will proceed with questioning and legal proceedings.





































