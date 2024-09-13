Two-year-old girl rescued from locked idling car in Chonburi

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 11, Chonburi Police and a rescue team were dispatched to Rin Thong Kindergarten in Bang Plasroi, Chonburi, after reports of a two-year-old child accidentally locked inside her mother’s car.







The rescue team arrived to find the car idling with the child, identified as Michel, inside. Michel’s mother, 24-year-old Pimlapas C., was distressed and explained that she had briefly left the vehicle to pick up another child from a nearby house. The car had automatically locked itself, trapping her daughter inside.

Fortunately, Michel remained calm throughout the incident. The rescue team quickly contacted a locksmith, who unlocked the car within 15 minutes. The child was safely returned to her relieved mother. Pimlapas C expressed her gratitude to the police and rescue team for their prompt assistance.

Editor’s Note: A warning to all parents, guardians and care givers, who take their children on shopping trips, “Do not leave your children unattended in the car, even if it’s only for a few minutes. You are putting your kids in harm’s way and tragedy can strike at any moment. If anything untoward should happen to your child, you will never forgive yourselves for the rest of your lives.”





































