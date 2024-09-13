Drunk lady driver causes traffic chaos in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 12, Pattaya City Police responded to a traffic incident on Thappraya Road after receiving reports of a drunk driver causing chaos. Ms. Alisa Y, 33, was found heavily intoxicated inside a white Honda Civic, refusing to exit the vehicle despite being surrounded by locals and rescue personnel. Her refusal caused traffic to back up for over 30 minutes.

Witnesses stated the car had sideswiped several vehicles, including motorcycles and a baht-bus, as it emerged from Soi South Pattaya 16. Though there were no injuries and only minor damage, the victims expected an apology. Ms. Alisa, however, refused to communicate, prompting them to involve the police.







After a lengthy standoff, Ms. Alisa eventually exited the vehicle, stating she was waiting for her insurance representative. Officers discovered several alcohol bottles inside the car, which were confiscated as evidence.

Ms. Alisa’s blood alcohol content measured 153 milligrams percent, well above the legal limit. She was taken into custody and is now facing legal action.





































