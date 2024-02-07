Sterilization and vaccinations combat rabies threat in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to mitigate the impact of stray animals on the local community, the Department of Public Health and Environment of Nongprue Municipality in east Pattaya, held a mass sterilization event for dogs and cats on February 6. The initiative, part of a broader plan to address the challenges posed by stray animals, saw a significant turnout of residents.

The event, which began early in the morning and continued throughout the day, aimed to sterilize 250 animals. This comes in response to the prevalent issue of rabies, a zoonotic disease that poses a significant risk due to the high stray animal population and sub-optimal vaccination coverage, which remains below 80% in several areas.







The municipality has set an ambitious goal to eliminate rabies by 2026, with mass sterilization programs being a key component of this strategy. The initiative, executed in collaboration with veterinary professionals, aims to control the spread of rabies and reduce the stray animal population, thereby alleviating the burden on residents.

On the day of the event, the municipality received support from the Veterinary Department of Banglamung District, contributing to a well-organized and successful event. As the project continues, residents are hopeful that these efforts will lead to a safer and more comfortable environment for all.































