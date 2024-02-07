Jomtien beach construction disrupts accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Construction work along the footpath of Jomtien Beach has begun again, causing inconvenience for those using wheelchairs or strollers. The project, which started on February 6, involves burying power lines and renovating the pavement. However, the absence of warning lights and protected zones for pedestrians has raised safety concerns.

Parents and tourists are urged to exercise extra caution due to the lack of safety measures, especially those with mobility challenges and families with young children. While the construction aims to improve the area’s infrastructure, it has temporarily disrupted accessible pathways, prompting locals and visitors to seek alternative routes.







The community has called on the Pattaya City administration to address these safety concerns promptly. They hope that municipal authorities will act swiftly to install warning lights and secure the construction site, ensuring the well-being of pedestrians and tourists alike. Amidst the disruption, the community remains hopeful that these improvements will ultimately enhance the beachfront experience.































