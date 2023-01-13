Startled fireman falls off truck as python tries to escape

A Pattaya firefighter was injured after a snake he caught escaped causing him to panic and fall out of his pickup truck.

Nikorn Nakprasit, 46, was knocked unconscious when he hit Thappraya Road Jan. 11. He was scooped up by colleagues and rushed to the hospital.







He and fellow firemen had just come from a house on Thappraya Soi 12 in Jomtien, where they caught a four-meter-long python weighing in at 20 kilograms. They put the snake in a sack to take it out to the wilderness to set free.

But as the men sat with the sack in the bed of the pickup truck, the snake wriggled out of the bag. Nikorn panicked and fell backwards out of the truck bed through the open tailgate.

Coworker Yuthanan Feungfoo, 45, said he tried to catch his friend, but missed.

































