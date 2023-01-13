Pattaya aspires to be model Greenovative City for waste management

Pattaya is aspiring to become a model “Greenovative City” for waste management.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a Jan. 11 meeting on waste management at the source in order to solve organic waste problems by making compost from food waste.

Participating in the meeting was Pareena Prayukwong, secretary for the Network for Sustainable Development Association. She made a presentation on developing waste management with the participation of the public.







The Network for Sustainable Development Association is a nonprofit organization founded with support from The Asian Development Bank in 2007. The goal is to improve collaboration of organizations based on creating shared value through citizenship from 2018 until now.

It has been involved in a rooftop farming project in Bangkok and getting businesses to plant vegetable farms on their roofs using compost produced from food waste.

In Pattaya, the group will work with city hall on a similar project on Naklua Soi 12 and the Laem Rachavej Community.

































