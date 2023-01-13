East Pattaya Nongprue subdistrict hires 1st private trash collector

After decades of picking up its own trash, Nongprue Subdistrict in East Pattaya has begun using a private waste-management company to collect garbage.

Mayor Winai Inpitak said Jan. 11 that until this year, Nongprue has always been responsible for garbage collection and currently has 11 garbage trucks and 44 employees. But they’ve not been getting the job done.







Winai said the subdistrict finally conceded that the combination of old trucks and understaffing has resulted in too much trash not being picked up quickly enough.

So Nongprue hired an unnamed private trash collector to take over Area 1. The trash collectors who worked there were transferred to work in Areas 2 and 3.







The hope is that adding extra staff to other parts of the subdistrict will solve the collection problems. If not, Winai vowed, all the local government’s rubbish collectors would be sacked and private contractors given the work.

The current company was given a one-year contract that began on Jan. 1 and will be evaluated after six months.







So far, Winai said, officials have been pleased with the early results. Due to unfamiliarity with the landscape, the company missed some alleys and back roads, but quickly corrected their pick-up plan once the omissions were noted, he said.

































