Pattaya International Ladies Club Christmas Fair – Sunday November 17, 2024

The PILC Christmas Fair is back at the Holiday Inn Pattaya (Bay Tower Ballroom) on 17 November From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More vendors than last year with new & returning vendors! Santa will be there for the kids & a great opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done early – or just shop for yourself. Many new things to see plus your favourite vendors. Great (Xmas) Shopping!! Enough to keep you and the children entertained for a few hours!









Plus the Christmas Raffle with amazing Prizes to be drawn at 3pm on the day!

Entrance is only 100 baht – Children under 12 FREE

Bring your Family & Friends to see Santa and shop early for Christmas.

Funds raised from the day are directed toward Pattaya recipients, largely via the Mercy Foundation (Pattaya) to support education scholarships, English language training and food programs for local at-risk families.

Contact [email protected] for more information

Some vendor opportunities still available.









































