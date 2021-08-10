Sriracha MP brings food to starving elderly barbers

A Chonburi MP brought food and necessities to an elderly couple whose Sriracha barbershop was put out of business by the province’s coronavirus lockdown.

Prasert Muangrach, 80, and Sutat Jaikum, 62, had been surviving on boiled rice with sugar when a Thai-language publication spotlighted their plight online. Sriracha MP Kwanlert Panitmart took notice.







Kwanlert on Aug. 9 visited the 16-square-meter room on Soi Wat Jean in Surasak Subdistrict, half of which was a barbershop with the other half serving as the couple’s living quarters.

He gave them rice, dried food and consumer products, along with a phone number to call if they need more help.

Prasert said he didn’t want to close his shop, as it was their only source of income. But he also didn’t want to get fined or arrested, as he doesn’t have the funds to pay any fine.











































