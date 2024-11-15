Ban Khao Hin students celebrate Loy Krathong with eco-friendly materials

By Pattaya Mail
At Ban Khao Hin Child Development Center in Bo Win, excited children crafted krathongs from natural materials like banana leaves, guided by teachers.

CHONBURI, Thailand – Children at Ban Khao Hin Child Development Center in Bo Win excitedly participated in Loy Krathong festivities by creating their own eco-friendly krathongs on November 14.

Starting early, each class worked together to make traditional krathongs using natural materials provided by the school, such as banana stems and leaves. Teachers guided students through the crafting process, emphasizing the importance of preserving Thailand’s cultural heritage while also choosing eco-friendly materials.

The activity was designed to foster cultural understanding among young children and teach them about the significance of Loy Krathong. Teachers also stressed the importance of safe celebration practices, advising students to avoid firecrackers and fireworks, which can pose serious risks.

After completing their krathongs, students had the chance to float them in water basins set up by the school. A krathong competition followed, adding to the excitement of the day and allowing children to celebrate Thai culture in a hands-on, meaningful way.


