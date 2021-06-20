Spiritual guidance helps Ronny the English Bulldog home

The third coronavirus wave is wreaking havoc on people’s lives, with businesses shutting down and workers left with no income. So it’s good to see a little positive news for a change.

The shutdowns are especially hard on those without the will or the strength to take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way. Minchanat Srirat, 27, was not one of those people who sit back and let things happen to her. When her 11-month-old English Bulldog named Ronny went missing June 17, she set out immediately to find him.







She posted announcements and offered a 50,000 baht reward for anyone who would return her precious pet. She received an answer, but it was not one you might expect.

When on June 19, Minchanat went to Mabprachan Reservoir not far from her village where she had lost Ronny, she begged her guardian spirit for help. And there he was, sitting alongside the pavement. He came running when Minchanat called.

Minchanat’s family was happy and relieved, their precious pet finally was home, and thanks everyone who helped in the search.

Thank you back, Minchanat, for showing how good things come to those who act.



























