Devotees commemorate Visakha Bucha Day at Pattaya temples

PATTAYA, Thailand – Buddhists and people of many beliefs convened at Chaimongkol Royal Monastery in South Pattaya and Suthawat Temple in East Pattaya to mark Visakha Bucha Day, a day of great significance in the Buddhist calendar. Recognized as an important Buddhist holiday across all sects worldwide, this day is designated as International Day of Vesak by the United Nations, symbolising the profound teachings and compassionate spirit of the Buddha, guiding humanity towards peace and enlightenment.









Phra Ratchasophorn (Anan Thammachoto), Abbot of Chaimongkol Royal Monastery and Phra Maha Thawon Thanavaro, Abbot of Suthawat Temple, presided over their ceremonies respectively, where devotees participated in a solemn ceremony of merit-making and almsgiving. They offered dry food, savoury dishes, and sweets to the monks in a display of reverence and piety.

Visakha Bucha Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha and is observed with reverence worldwide. On this auspicious occasion, Buddhists engage in various rituals, including precept-taking, listening to sermons, meditation, and performing acts of merit. Families participated in rituals aimed at instilling Buddhist values and traditions in the younger generation.

As dusk fell, a candlelight procession illuminated the evening, drawing a large number of participants to honour the teachings of the Buddha and contemplate the path to enlightenment.





































