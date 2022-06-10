Speeding motorbike kills pedestrian in South Pattaya

A pedestrian died after being hit by motorbike in South Pattaya.

Krittidej Kaewwongwan died at the scene of the June 8 accident.

The driver of the Udon Thani-registered Honda Wave, Nattapol Jandang, 19, suffered minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital.







Witness Chanin Nakniyom, 38, said Krittidej was crossing the street after exiting a restaurant, stopping on the center line to allow a car to pass. Nattapol, speeding between cars, slammed directly into him.

The incident was captured on video by a dashboard camera in another car.

































