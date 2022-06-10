1st elected Pattaya City Council in 10 years takes office

The first newly elected Pattaya City Council in ten years officially took office Thursday, vowing to make Pattaya a great place to live and visit.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai administered the oath of office to the 24 new members who then elected longtime councilman and former deputy mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya as council chairman, previous councilman Praiwan Aromchuen vice chairman and Wichet Nongyai, a councilman under former mayor Itthiphol Kunplome, as second vice chairman.







The council will be in session four times over the next year, from June 15-July 14, Aug. 1-30, Nov. 1-30, and Feb. 1-March 2.

Pakarathorn instructed the new council members to work together to propel Pattaya’s development forward, make it a livable city, a welcoming host to tourists and one knit together with strong communities.





The council members then paid their respects to the Pattaya City Hall spirit house and King Taksin the Great monument.

All 24 members of the city council came from the Rao Rak Pattaya group headed by former mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and are all longtime allies of the Kunplome family.

Area 1 is represented by Banlue Kullavanijaya, Jidapa Suwattaphon, Suppakrit Chompunutch, Thanapat Udomrattanakulchai, Passakorn U-Somboon and Anupong Puttanawarat. Banlue and Jidapa previously served on the council, either in elected or appointed capacity.



Area 2 is represented by Wichet Nongyai, Chalermpol Phonlookin, Sorawit Suttithamrongsawad, Pakinee Rungrattanaphan, Suriwat Rermkitjakarn, and Surin Yimyai. Wichet previously served on the council while Chalermpol is a former city manager.

Area 3 is served by Banjong Banthoonprayuk, Jirawat Plukjai, Dilok Thongnak, Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, Wisan Petchtrakul, and Wasan Sukkee. Banjong is a previous council member while Jirawat was a Chumsai Community president.

Area 4 is served by Praiwan Aromchuen, Nikom Sangkaew, Metakrit Suntarod, Wuttithorn Sangurai, Suchart Khunjeng and Prasartporn Deeden. Nikhom was an advisor to Sonthaya and Paiwan a former councilman.

































