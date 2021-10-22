Speeding car hits concrete barrier on Pattaya highway, 3 injured

A car travelling at high speed on Motorway No. 7 near Pattaya lost control and hit concrete barriers before pummeling into a pickup truck, totaling one car and injuring several passengers.

The accident took place in the vicinity of Nongprue in Banglamung District on Oct 18 at app. 4.30 p.m.







Rescue units from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation Pattaya arrived at the crash scene to find three people injured in the collision. They gave them emergency treatment before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The Isuzu pickup driver told police that the Toyota car was travelling at high speed when it lost control and hit concrete barriers before flying into the rear of his pickup truck.



Traffic on the highway came to a standstill, and it took hours before the police were able to clear the highway before vehicles could move along smoothly again.

































