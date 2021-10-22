PWA to fully reopen Pattaya office Nov. 1

The Provincial Waterworks Authority will reopen its Pattaya office again on Nov. 1.

The PWA closed its office in July as coronavirus cases soared in Chonburi. Now that they are on the ebb, the utility believes it’s safe to reopen at the same time Pattaya is reopening to foreign tourists.







Manager Chaitat Idsang said all services except its payment window are already open, as there are many channels where water bills can be paid. Those services will resume in person in November, he said.

The PWA, however, will enforce a limit on the number of people allowed inside the office at one time.



























