Thailand lifts curfew in ‘Blue Zone’ destinations from October 31

The night-time curfew currently in place in Bangkok and the designated areas in Chon Buri, Rayong, and Samut Prakan will be lifted from 23.00 Hrs. on 31 October, 2021.

This is to facilitate the 1 November quarantine-free reopening to vaccinated visitors from approved countries.







Meanwhile, it will also enable fully vaccinated visitors to choose to spend their first 7-night mandatory stay within any of these 17 ‘Blue Zone’ destinations (except Samut Prakan as only Suvarnabhumi Airport is designated):

Bangkok

Krabi

Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey)

Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng)

Trat (Ko Chang)

Buri Ram (Mueang)

Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae)

Phang-Nga

Phetchaburi (Cha-Am)

Phuket

Ranong (Ko Phayam)

Rayong (Ko Samet)

Loei (Chiang Khan)

Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport)

Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao)

Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo)

Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom)



In addition to the lifting of the night-time curfew, businesses and venues across all 17 destinations regardless of their colour zoning are allowed to open under the health and safety precautions, including universal prevention and COVID-free setting.

Events and activities prone to the spread of disease are allowed to be held, but the number of attendees must not exceed 500 people. Some events and activities will need to seek advance permission from the respective authorities in the areas.







All types of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops are to remain closed. However, these businesses may undertake preparation to be ready for reopening.

For information regarding the phased reopening of Thailand, visit: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.



























