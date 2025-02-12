Speeding, barriers, and poor road safety – A deadly combination on Pattaya streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s roads continue to be a dangerous place for motorists, with a combination of high-speed driving, poorly placed barriers, and insufficient road safety measures leading to yet another fatal accident.

In the early hours of February 9, 29-year-old restaurant chef lost his life after his motorcycle crashed into a construction barrier on Pattaya Third Road. The impact sent him flying, leaving him with fatal head injuries. Despite the best efforts of rescue teams, he succumbed to his wounds at the scene.







Eyewitness accounts suggest that the motorcyclist was traveling at high speed before colliding with the clearly marked barrier. However, this incident raises concerns about whether road construction sites in Pattaya are adequately designed to prevent accidents. The current lack of well-lit warning signs, proper barricades, and clear road diversions has turned the city’s streets into death traps, particularly for motorcyclists.

This is not the first tragic accident of its kind. With ongoing underground electrical projects and road repairs throughout Pattaya, many areas have become hazardous due to unclear traffic guidance and dangerous obstacles. Motorists, especially tourists and residents unfamiliar with the changing road conditions, often find themselves in life-threatening situations.



The heartbreaking scene of the young chef’s grieving mother at the accident site serves as a painful reminder that without immediate improvements in road safety, more lives will be lost. The question remains: how many more fatalities must occur before Pattaya authorities take decisive action to address the dangers posed by reckless driving, inadequate road barriers, and poor urban planning?































