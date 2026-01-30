American motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with car in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An American man riding a big bike was killed instantly in a head-on collision with a passenger car late Wednesday night on an overpass in east Pattaya.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were alerted to the crash at around 10:00 p.m. on January 29. The accident occurred on the flyover crossing Highway 36 (Phong Bridge) in Pong subdistrict. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene to find a large crowd gathered.







At the site, a red-and-black Ducati big bike without a license plate was found overturned on the roadway. Nearby lay the body of the rider, a 55-year-old American national, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

A bronze MG sedan bearing Bangkok license plates was also found nearby, with severe damage to its front end from the impact.

The car’s driver, Kittisak Raksachan, 53, told police he was driving home toward the Nongprue area when, upon reaching the overpass, the motorcycle approached at high speed, lost control, crossed into his lane and crashed head-on into his vehicle. He said he immediately stopped to check on the rider, who was found unconscious.

Police documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the crash. Legal proceedings will follow once the investigation is complete.



































