29-year-old Pattaya woman hospitalized after mental health crisis linked to debt stress

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized after suffering a mental health crisis at an apartment on North Pattaya Soi 7 on the evening of January 29, prompting an emergency response from police and rescue workers.

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched to the apartment at 8:19 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman was in distress. At the scene, the woman was found in a weakened condition with wrist injuries and signs of having taken an excessive amount of medication. She was assisted out of the room by her boyfriend and a friend who discovered her and immediately alerted authorities.







Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before urgently transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical treatment. The incident caused alarm among nearby residents.

According to the woman’s boyfriend, the couple had been together for more than seven years. In recent months, she had been experiencing severe stress and depression and had been receiving medical treatment, but rarely spoke about her personal struggles. He said she had recently become withdrawn and left home to stay with a friend.



Concerned for her safety, he searched for her and later learned she was staying at the apartment. Upon checking the room, he realized she was in danger and sought help from friends before contacting police and rescue services.

Preliminary information suggests the incident was triggered by accumulated stress related to family debt of approximately 200,000 baht, combined with a worsening of her depression. Police are continuing to verify the circumstances and will proceed according to standard procedures once the woman’s condition stabilizes.



































