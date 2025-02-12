More English Signs Please – Pattaya continues clamp and fine operations for better traffic flow amid confusions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have announced ongoing enforcement of parking regulations along South Pattaya Road, urging everyone not to park in prohibited areas and to avoid parking on alternating days (odd/even days). This initiative is part of an effort to improve traffic flow and make Pattaya a more organized and welcoming city.

As part of the effort, authorities will be clamping and fining vehicles that violate parking regulations. The goal is to enhance the traffic situation and create a more orderly environment for both locals and tourists.







In addition to the parking regulations, there is a call for better discipline in the city. While Pattaya has greatly improved in appearance, there has been a long-standing issue with lack of order. The public is encouraged to help make the city even better by following rules, including ensuring sidewalks are kept clear of obstruction.

Plans for further organization will cover all areas of Pattaya, from North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, and South Pattaya, extending from Sukhumvit Road to the beachfront. The goal is to make gradual improvements to each street, creating a more orderly and enjoyable environment for everyone.



Additionally, the city urges that information be made available in English, as many foreign visitors are unable to read Thai.

Together, let's work towards a Better Pattaya!






































