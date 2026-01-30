Six-meter python dies after fleeing rescuers into water in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A giant python measuring around six meters in length was found dead after fleeing rescue officers and submerging itself in a body of water near a residential area in east Pattaya.

The Banglamung Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Radio Center received a report from residents that a large python had slithered into a house adjacent to an industrial cleaning machinery factory in Soi Banglamung 1. Rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to investigate.







Upon arrival, residents told officers that the python had escaped into a nearby water source next to the factory. After searching for more than 10 minutes, officers located the snake, described as extremely thick-bodied — about the size of a human thigh — and approximately six meters long. The python was found entangled around a tree, with its head submerged in the water.

As officers prepared to capture the animal, they discovered it was motionless and had already died. The rescue team then recovered the carcass from the water.

Jeerasak Nuchlek, an officer from the Banglamung Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said the team responded quickly after receiving the report from residents. However, by the time they arrived, the python had already fled into the water, become trapped around the tree, and drowned.





“It is unfortunate that we were unable to safely capture and release the snake back into its natural habitat,” he said, noting the unusually large size of the python. Authorities said the carcass would be buried in accordance with standard procedures.

Large pythons are occasionally spotted in residential areas of Banglamung, particularly near water sources and undeveloped land, as urban expansion continues to encroach on natural habitats.



































