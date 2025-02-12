Death traps for foreign tourists – Urgent calls for Pattaya City Hall and Police to revamp road safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s streets, once known for their vibrant nightlife and tourist-friendly atmosphere, are now gaining notoriety as death traps for foreign visitors. With frequent reports of accidents involving pedestrians and motorcyclists, concerns are growing over poorly designed roads, lack of pedestrian crossings, inadequate lighting, and dangerous construction zones.







The recent accident involving a 61-year-old Chinese tourist, who was seriously injured while crossing the road near the Central Pattaya Tunnel, has once again highlighted the urgent need for better traffic management and pedestrian safety measures. Many visitors are unfamiliar with the chaotic traffic flow, and poorly marked crossings, reckless speeding, and sudden lane changes make crossing the road a life-threatening challenge.

Similarly, motorcyclists are facing fatal accidents due to poorly maintained roads, hidden obstacles, and unfinished construction projects. Just days ago, a 29-year-old Thai chef lost his life after crashing into an unmarked barrier. How many more lives must be lost before authorities take decisive action?



Tourists and locals alike are demanding immediate intervention from Pattaya City Hall and the police to redesign roadways, improve signage, enhance pedestrian crossings, and enforce stricter traffic regulations. While Pattaya continues to attract millions of visitors each year, failure to address these deadly road conditions could severely damage the city’s reputation as a top-tier travel destination.

It’s time for Pattaya authorities to prioritize safety over convenience – before more lives are lost.































