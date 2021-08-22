South Pattaya-Sukhumvit roads junction to reopen fully Sept. 10

A sand-trap project at the intersection of South and Sukhumvit Roads is completed and will be repaved for traffic to resume by Sept. 10.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said Aug. 21 that the new trap replaces a small one originally built by the highway department. It filled quickly, needed to be cleaned out often, and contributed to flooding in the area, he said.

The new box is buried 3.5 meters deep, so soil above it will be compressed and asphalt laid and tested before the intersection is repaved and leveled for traffic.



























