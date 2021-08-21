The Riviera Ocean Drive achieves a significant milestone with ‘Topping Off’ ceremony

The Riviera Group took a moment to celebrate in limited Covid numbers reaching the top of their latest project Ocean Drive. Located on Jomtien’s 2nd Road, the 512-unit project reached the 43rd floor where the future rooftop clubhouse will be located.

At the auspicious ceremony held on July 25, the company was represented by owners Winston and Sukanya Gale together with just 3 team members to limit the numbers.







The project boasts the usual high-end, 5-star hotel style design that Winston and Sukanya are now known for delivering in their Riviera Branded style offering something special to their buyers.

They said, “The Riviera Ocean Drive is being built, to be bright and fun for new generations with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious. The projects construction is on time with a finish date of Oct 2022.”

It’s the fifth major project from the Riviera Group Thailand, the leader in real estate development in Pattaya.

Ocean Drive gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development.

A single building masterpiece designed to lead and make a statement whilst standing out from the rest in an ever-changing skyline. Enjoy commanding sea views from the very highest point in Jomtien whilst covering the whole of Jomtien’s wide beachfront veranda.







The Riviera Ocean Drive reflects quality, excitement, style, and a uniquely timeless, classical position in its feel and culture.

Being a part of this classic and vibrant lifestyle means entering a desirable, privileged world with access to some of the best and well-thought-out facilities and detailed finish available in Pattaya-Jomtien.























