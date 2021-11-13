South Pattaya seniors get 2nd Covid-19 jabs

South Pattaya seniors received their second doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Wirat Joyjinda, president of the Soi Khopai Community, kicked off the Nov. 12 vaccination event with medical teams from Pattaya Hospital.

Senior citizens and bedridden residents who got their first jabs in August received their second doses of the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine.

At the event, Government Savings Bank hosted a booth offering its services with Prakakan Christian Pattaya Club and Klua Sangkaew providing free food and drinks.





































