Pattaya officials say woman died in illegally built Koh Larn hotel

The resort where a Koh Larn tourist died of a suspected gas leak was built illegally, with substandard utility systems and design, Pattaya officials said.

Police, accompanied by Eakapoj Tuntrapiwata, a mechanical engineering professor at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, inspected the Lava Resort on Sangwan Beach Nov. 12 to try to determine if a leaking gas-powered water heater was to blame for the death of the woman found in her room earlier this week.







After turning on the heater and checking it and the resort’s ventilation and water systems, Eakapoj still could not determine if the heater was to blame. Authorities must wait for autopsy results from the Police Hospital in Bangkok, which could take up to 90 days.

Pattaya officials have determined, however, that the entire resort was built illegally. No permit was ever issued and its steel-and-wood design is non-standard for a hotel. Officials added that the resort’s electrical and plumbing systems also are substandard and even dangerous.



Measurements will be taken to determine if the resort is built too close to the waterline at high tide. City engineer Kiattisak Kongkew said demolition notices are being prepared and the resort’s ownership will be summoned to face charges.



























