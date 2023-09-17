South Pattaya residents complain of muddy water coming through their taps

Pattaya, Thailand –Residents in the South Pattaya area, particularly on Walking Street complained to city authorities that water flowing out of their taps was muddy and hazardous for usage and consumption.





Councilor Nikhom Saengkaew together with Chaitat Eedsang, the manager of the Pattaya Regional Waterworks Office dispatched engineers to investigate the problem on Sept. 14. The city plumbers easily identified the cause and flushed out the muddy water from the distribution pipes until the tap water ran clear, clean and safe for consumption.









Nikhom encouraged residents to report any further issues or grievances through various channels, including the official Facebook page of Pattaya’s Mayor Direct Line, the local community office on Soi Ko Pai 4/7, Krua Saengkaew restaurant in Soi Rung Land, and the hotline 1337 at the Pattaya Call Center.













