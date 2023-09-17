Pattaya mayor unveils vision for family-oriented tourism hub

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet revealed an ambitious vision for Pattaya’s transformation into a family-oriented tourism hub during a seminar held at the Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel on September 14. This event marked the 5th session of the seminar, primarily focused on enhancing the work standards of the Immigration Office for the fiscal year 2023. In attendance were Pol. Lt. Gen. Pakphoomphiphat Sajaphan, Commander of the Immigration Bureau, deputy commanders, police officials under the office’s jurisdiction, city officials and council members.







Mayor Poramet took the stage as a keynote speaker to present his vision for Pattaya’s transformation. The central theme of his presentation was the city’s evolution from a vibrant, colorful tourist destination to a family-oriented tourism hub, catering to visitors of all ages and backgrounds. The mayor emphasized Pattaya’s newfound identity as a “Family Destination,” showcasing its readiness to welcome tourists as a Sports City, Wellness City, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) City. All of these aspects have been developed while maintaining an unwavering commitment to tourist safety.

Key elements of Pattaya’s transformation include substantial infrastructure improvements projects and enhancing beauty and safety in Walking Street and around town. Pedestrian walkways have been repaired and rebuilt, communication cables placed underground, and signage enhanced for both aesthetic appeal and emergency preparedness. The iconic Bali Hai Pier has been strengthened, equipped with sun and rain shelters for tourists and residents, providing added convenience and comfort.

Furthermore, Pattaya has breathed new life into its public parks and consistently hosts a diverse array of events throughout the year, all meticulously designed to attract tourists and stimulate the local economy.







At the end of the seminar Mayor Poramet said. “Pattaya’s steadfast commitment to enhancing tourism and safety measures is poised to not only draw more tourists but also make substantial contributions to the city’s revenue and the broader development of Thailand as a whole. Pattaya is embarking on a remarkable journey towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”













