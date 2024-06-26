South Pattaya congested as city removes utility poles and coconuts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, in collaboration with the local electricity authority, commenced the removal of utility poles along South Pattaya Road on June 25. This operation, aimed at improving infrastructure and public safety, inevitably caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

During the operation, a resident seized the opportunity to request assistance in picking large coconuts from the trees on Pattaya Beach, directly across from the Baywalk Hotel.







Another resident expressed frustration, noting that the removal activities led to severe traffic jams in the morning. “I wondered why the traffic was so bad this morning. I had to take an alternate route through the side streets,” the resident remarked.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, city officials assure the public that the pole removal is essential for upgrading the city’s electrical system and ensuring long-term safety and reliability for all residents.





































