Tragic death of Laotian man in South Pattaya condominium fall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Laotian man lost his life in a fatal fall from a 16-story condominium on Thappraya Road in South Pattaya at 3:36 a.m. on June 25. The body of Kitan Chaleunxay, a 25-year-old Lao national, was discovered after he fell from the 12th floor, hitting tree branches on the way down and striking his head on the concrete edge. Police cordoned off the area with police tape and covered the body with a white cloth. Nearby, his boyfriend and friends were seen weeping inconsolably.

According to witness Supa Hasiya, 32, she heard cries while staying across the street and saw a man sitting with his legs dangling from the 12th-floor balcony. Alarmed, she alerted the security guard, but moments later, the man fell to the ground.

Supatcha Sidum, 33, the deceased’s boyfriend, disclosed that they had visited a nightclub in Pattaya earlier that evening. They had an argument, leading his boyfriend to leave early, feeling upset. Supatcha tried calling him afterward but received no response. Later, the security guard notified him of someone sitting on their balcony.







Sensing something was amiss, Supatcha rushed back but arrived just as he heard the tragic fall. Initially unaware of the victim’s identity, he checked their room and realized it was empty. Descending to the ground floor, he confirmed his worst fears. Supatcha mentioned that while they often argued, he never anticipated such a tragic outcome.

Pol. Maj. Col. Sutheepan conducted an extensive investigation at the scene, coordinating with forensic officers from Region 2, Chonburi Province, to gather evidence. The body will undergo an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.





































