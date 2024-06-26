Pattaya officials crack down on begging and homelessness

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint team of Pattaya officials conducted a sweep targeting beggars around the market in front of Wat Chai Mongkol Temple in South Pattaya and Pattaya Second Road, where one Thai man and one Thai woman, were found begging on the street. The authorities took appropriate action in accordance with the Begging Control Act.

Meanwhile, Pattaya City councillor, Wuttithorn Saengurai, together with officials from the Social Welfare Department, conducted an inspection in Thappraya Road Soi 4 following reports from local residents about homeless individuals in the area. The homeless declared defiantly that they did not wish to receive any assistance. Consequently, the officials negotiated with them to leave the area on their own accord.







These efforts by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), through the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Centre, in collaboration with the Pattaya City Social Welfare Department and Pattaya City Special Operations, are part of on-going initiatives to address homelessness and maintain public order, ensuring the well-being of the community.

The coordinated efforts aim to maintain order and address issues related to begging in public spaces, ensuring a safer and more organized environment for residents and visitors in Pattaya. The Social Welfare Division of the Social Welfare Department emphasized that Pattaya City is actively addressing the issue of homelessness. They are working in collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Centre, to continuously implement measures in accordance with the Homeless Protection Act.

According to Section 22 of the Act, if an individual is accused of committing an offense related to residing in public spaces under local laws or regulations, and officials deem that the person is homeless and should be protected, they are to be referred to a homeless protection centre or a homeless shelter. This referral requires the consent of the homeless individual. However, since most individuals do not consent, authorities employ dialogue and cooperation to encourage them to move to a more stable living situation rather than using public spaces for sleeping.

This integrated approach aims to improve societal conditions and the well-being of all community members. The Social Welfare Division expressed gratitude to all involved agencies for their cooperation and efforts. Furthermore, the public is encouraged to report instances of begging, human trafficking, or social issues through the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) hotline 1300, which is available 24/7 free of charge.





































