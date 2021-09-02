Soup’s on again at Pattaya’s Chor Yim Dai

Soup was on at Pattaya’s Chor Yim Dai on the first day restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms, with 300 bowls of noodles landing on tables at the Pattaya eatery.

Customers streamed into the noodle and chicken-rice shop on South Pattaya Road near the Big C department store.







Manager Usa Thongbodda, 32, said Chor Yim Dai’s food is better when hot and fresh from the kitchen, something not possible with delivery and takeout orders. So customers came back quickly.

She added that meal prices have not increased even though some ingredients, such as ginger, are more expensive due to higher demand that comes from the misguided belief they help ward off Covid-19.

































