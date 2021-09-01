Phuket open to fully vaccinated and tested Thai tourists Sept 8

Phuket will welcome Thai tourists from Sept 8 onwards and those who will stay longer than a week must be tested for COVID-19 there.

Phuket governor NarongWoonciew signed an order to add Thai tourists to Phuket’s list of people allowed to pay visits. Local tourists raised the groups of welcomed people to 16 and can arrive in Phuket from Sept 8 onwards.







Thai tourists must show the evidence of their accommodation reservation and payment for the accommodation. The Thai tourists who plan to stay in Phuket for more than seven days must be tested for COVID-19 on day 5 after their arrival and pay for the test.

Thai visitors must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days or recovered from the disease for no longer than 90 days and must pass antigen or RT-PCR tests within 72 hours before their travel.



Thailand reported on Wednesday 14,802 new coronavirus cases and 252 more deaths over the past 24 hours. The total cases rose to 1,219,531 and the death toll went up to 11,841. (TNA)

































