Songkran’s UNESCO recognition stands firm as Culture Minister dismisses impact of Cambodia nomination

PATTAYA, Thailand – Minister of Culture Sabeeda Thaised reaffirmed that Thailand’s Songkran tradition has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2023 and will remain unaffected by Cambodia’s planned nomination.

The Minister responded to public discussion following reports that Cambodia has submitted “Mohasangkran chnam thmey, the traditional Khmer New Year in Cambodia” for UNESCO’s consideration. She confirmed the accuracy of these media reports.







The Minister emphasized that Cambodia’s nomination does not affect Thailand’s registered status of “Songkran in Thailand,” which was fully inscribed in 2023. She noted that UNESCO inscriptions do not grant exclusive ownership to any country, as similar cultural traditions may exist in multiple nations.



The Minister added that Thailand is advancing additional nominations for cultural heritage, including traditional Thai attire, Muay Thai, pha khao ma cloth, and Loy Krathong. The nomination for “traditional Thai attire,” or Chud Thai, is scheduled for UNESCO’s review in late 2026.

The Ministry of Culture has instructed the Department of Cultural Promotion to provide accurate information and closely monitor Cambodia’s nomination process. (NNT)



































