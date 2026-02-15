Thailand PM Anutin rides iconic baht bus in Ranong to thank Bhumjaithai voters

RANONG, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, visited Ranong province on Saturday to thank local residents for their support in the recent election, which delivered the party a parliamentary seat in the southern province, Feb 15.

Ranong is the hometown of Anutin’s wife, Ms. Thanon Nitramit, whom he recently married shortly before Valentine’s Day.







During the visit, Anutin was seen riding a traditional red wooden songthaew — commonly known as a baht bus — a distinctive and long-standing form of public transport in Ranong. The moment was captured by Varawut Silpa-archa, who commented, “The whole team is here.”

Also accompanying the visit were Ms. Trisuree Traisoranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and registrar of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with Ms. Thanon. The group posed for photos aboard the red baht bus with Mr. Kongkrit Chattramalerat, the party’s MP-elect for Ranong, making the party’s signature “Plus” hand gesture — a well-known campaign symbol.



In Ranong, the Bhumjaithai Party secured one parliamentary seat, with Mr. Kongkrit winning decisively by more than 50,000 votes.

Anutin later shared photos from the visit on his Facebook page, writing:

“Coming to pay my sincere thanks to the people of Ranong. While awaiting the official results, we will travel to thank the people in every province who have shown kindness to the Bhumjaithai Party.” (TNA)



































