Pattaya braces for isolated thunderstorms as cool morning fog lingers in upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reported that Pattaya and surrounding areas in the eastern region will see isolated thunderstorms, while northern and northeastern Thailand continues to experience cool weather with morning fog.

According to the 24-hour forecast, a weakening high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is allowing southeasterly winds to carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand into the eastern and central regions, including Pattaya and nearby coastal provinces. This weather pattern is expected to trigger scattered thunderstorms, particularly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







In Pattaya, residents and tourists can expect light morning fog, followed by partly cloudy skies with a chance of brief thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Temperatures in the eastern region are forecast to range from 23–26°C in the morning to 31–36°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h.

Sea conditions along the eastern seaboard remain generally calm, with waves below 1 metre, though waves may reach around 1 metre offshore and in areas affected by thunderstorms. Small boat operators are advised to navigate with caution during stormy conditions.



Meanwhile, northern and northeastern Thailand will remain cool in the early morning, with fog reducing visibility in some areas. The Meteorological Department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to exercise extra caution when travelling through fog-prone areas.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are also forecast, while stronger winds over the lower Gulf of Thailand may generate waves of 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms, prompting warnings for mariners to avoid thunderstorm zones.



































