Pakistani groups settle social media feud in beachfront brawl in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night dispute between two groups of Pakistani tourists erupted into a violent brawl on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of June 5, leaving two people injured and alarming tourists enjoying the city’s popular beachfront. Police from Pattaya City Police Station were called to the scene at approximately 1:06 a.m. after reports of a fight involving multiple individuals near the beachfront area close to the police station. According to authorities, officers led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chewalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Inspector of Prevention and Suppression, responded alongside rescue volunteers after receiving reports of an assault with injuries.







Video footage recorded by bystanders showed around 20 Pakistani tourists engaged in a heated confrontation before the situation escalated into a chaotic physical fight. The incident caused panic among nearby tourists and beachgoers, many of whom watched in shock as the groups exchanged blows in one of Pattaya’s busiest tourist areas. Police quickly intervened to restore order and separate those involved. Rescue personnel found two injured men at the scene. One suffered a head injury after allegedly being struck with a hard object, while another sustained a cut to his hand from a sharp object. Both received first aid before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

One of the injured men told police that his friend had been struck on the head with what he believed was a set of brass knuckles. He claimed the confrontation stemmed from insults and challenges exchanged through a social media application before both groups agreed to meet on Pattaya Beach to settle their differences.



What began as an online dispute reportedly spiraled into a violent confrontation when the two sides met face-to-face, resulting in injuries and a major disturbance in front of tourists visiting the resort city. Police have since brought those involved in the incident in for questioning and are continuing their investigation. Authorities are reviewing evidence, including witness statements and video footage, as they consider potential legal action against those responsible. The latest disturbance comes as Pattaya authorities continue efforts to maintain order in one of Thailand’s most visited tourist destinations, where incidents involving foreign visitors can quickly attract public attention and raise concerns about safety along the city’s famous beachfront.

















































