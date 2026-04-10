Pattaya beach prostitution sweep leads to arrests, visa bans and deportation of 16 foreign women

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya have launched a suppression on prostitution in key tourist zones, arresting 16 foreign women during operations carried out along Pattaya Beach and nearby entertainment streets.

Officers from Pattaya Tourist Police conducted the operation as part of intensified efforts to maintain order in major tourism areas.

Authorities said the suspects were detained after being found engaging in behavior deemed to be solicitation in public, including approaching, persuading, and advertising services for prostitution, which is an offense under Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996).

The arrested individuals were identified as nationals of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uganda, among other countries.

Of the 16 arrested, 12 were fined 1,000 baht each, had their visas revoked, and were taken into custody for deportation proceedings. One suspect was additionally charged after being found to have overstayed her permitted visa period and was handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.





The remaining three suspects are currently undergoing visa cancellation procedures and are awaiting deportation to their home countries.

Police said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety and maintain the image of Pattaya as a regulated tourism destination.































