Son seeks justice for mother killed in accident involving police-escorted convoy

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man reached out to the media on July 19, seeking justice for his mother who suffered fatal injuries in a car accident involving a convoy of luxury vehicles carrying Chinese tourists.

The accident occurred on the evening of July 11, and the convoy was allegedly escorted by police and protected by bodyguards. Prakong Jangjai, 31, fears that the case may be mishandled due to the influential status of the individuals involved.









Prakong recounted the harrowing incident, explaining that his sister informed him of their mother’s hospitalization at Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital after the accident. When Prakong arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m., he found his mother in a coma, suffering from multiple rib fractures and severe head trauma. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries two days later.

The incident has left the family in a state of shock and grief. Prakong was initially taken aback by the police’s assertion that his mother was at fault for the accident, despite not being shown any evidence. He has urged the investigating officer to conduct a thorough re-examination of the case. In his quest for answers, Prakong contacted the driver of the Chinese tourists’ van, who denied responsibility and referred him to their lawyer and insurance company.

Eyewitness accounts from a gas station employee and local vendors at the accident site described seeing the convoy of luxury vehicles, numbering between five and seven, being escorted by police. Witnesses also reported that bodyguards attended to the scene before the convoy departed, raising concerns about potential cover-up attempts.

Although security camera footage confirmed the police escorting the convoy, an internet issue prevented the gas station’s cameras from capturing the accident itself. However, other cameras recorded the actions of the police and bodyguards post-incident, showing the convoy regrouping at a distance from the accident site.







In the aftermath of Mrs Chomthakon Jangjai’s death, Prakong worked with the investigating officer from the Nongprue Police in Pattaya to retrieve his mother’s body and arrange for a funeral in their hometown in Phetchabun province. The family held a two-night vigil before the cremation, deeply mourning their loss.

Prakong has called on the responsible parties to acknowledge their actions and show compassion, emphasizing that they should consider how they would feel if the victim were their own relative. He stressed the need for transparency and the presentation of all available evidence to ensure justice for his mother. “This is a tragic and unjust situation,” Prakong said. “All I ask is for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable. My mother deserves justice, and our family deserves closure.”





































